Goal of Casa kazaja en España is to show world Kazakh culture, traditions and language

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM There are some 5,000 nationals of Kazakhstan residing in Spain as of now. Head of the Casa kazaja en España association Zhannat Nurbayeva told in an interview with Kazinform Agency about the life of the Kazakh diaspora in one of the largest countries of Europe, Spain.

The Casa kazaja en España (the Kazakh house in Spain) is a non-profit organization working in the sphere of culture and education. It started its work on February 15, 2022. It collaborates with Kazakh families residing in Spain for more than 15-20 years, the Kazakhs who arrived there over the past five years and Kazakh students studying in Spain.

The goal of the organization is to preserve historical traditions, the Kazakh language and Kazakh culture overseas, to preserve national identity in the younger generation of Kazakhs in Spain. Its core activity is to preserve culture through the Kazakh language courses, to teach Kazakhstanis the Spanish language and teach the Spanish and Kazakhstanis the Russian language. Besides, it is licensed to hold the Servicio Internacional de Evaluación de la Lengua Española, the Spanish language proficiency test.

Besides, the organization holds various cultural events. It also took part in the congresses and meetings of the Kazakhs. For example in 2022 it attended the European Kurultai of Kazakhs in Paris. The next kurultai will take place this year in Germany. Moreover, they celebrated Nauryz meiramy last year and this year.

The organization has more than 100 members residing across Spain. The majority of them is living in Madrid, Barcelona, San Sebastien and Valencia. Zhannat Nurbayeva has been living in Spain for more than 23 years. She teaches Kazakh, Russian and Spanish. She also represents Kazakhs of Spain at world and European kurultais, conferences and meetings.

There are lots of highly skilled lawyers, businessmen, entrepreneurs, well-known translators, engineers, artists, actors, film directors among the members of the association. Each makes a contribution to promote the country’s image abroad.

Within a year the association established cooperation with the Otandastar Foundation, Til Kazyna centre, Kazakh diasporas across Europe, organization of the children adopted from Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Embassy in Spain, the Instituto Cervantes, Universal Design Institute for Information Technology and others.

In the near future the organization will stage events, including the project dedicated to the legacy of Abai in cooperation with the National Library of Spain and children adopted from Kazakhstan, and celebrate Oraza Ait.

One of the ideas of the association is to build a Kazakh house to hold first of all cultural events for all Kazakhs from the Southern Europe and show the world the Kazakh customs and traditions and its language.