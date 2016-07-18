EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:59, 18 July 2016 | GMT +6

    ‘God’s anger’: Heavy rain and hail battered Almaty again (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Heavy rainfall and hail battered Almaty again.

    The storm broke the trees in the city and sewerage systems failed to cope with the water flows.

    Some residents were hit by hail as big as a quail egg.

    Some social media users shared the pictures of suddenly changed weather and named it as “God’s anger” hinting on the morning shootout.   

    null null null  

     

    Уффф устала уже #Алматы #новостиалматы #Almaty #ПогодаАлматы

    Видео опубликовано Ku ku (@abrrramovich) Июл 18 2016 в 5:21 PDT

    Tags:
    Almaty Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!