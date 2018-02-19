Gold medalist Yeleussinov steps into ring for first time after Rio Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Matches between the national boxing teams of Kazakhstan, Russia, and Uzbekistan were held at the World Boxing Academy as part of a training camp, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

On the final day, boxers of Kazakhstan faced Uzbek athletes and won 6 of 10 matches. Olympic champion Daniyar Yeleussinov was among the winners. Today Yeleussinov fought against Bobousmon Baturov.

"It was a very tough bout. I have not fought since the Olympics," Daniyar said after the fight. "I'm not quite happy with my performance, but all this time I had not stepped into the ring and I think today's result is satisfactory. (...) I had not faced that opponent before, although I know how he fights as I watched the Islamic Solidarity Games.".

In early March, Kazakh boxers will go to the Feliks Stamm Tournament in Poland and GeeBee Tournament in Finland. In addition, the men's and women's teams will also fight at the Asian Games this August.