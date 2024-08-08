Gold medals and hearts: Olympic love stories that stole the spotlight

While the Paris 2024 Olympics showcase world-class sports, the city's enduring reputation as the city of love shines through with touching romance and heartfelt proposals. From Argentina’s Pablo Simonet’s surprise proposal to Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi’s poetic gesture, the Olympics have seen romance and triumph intertwine in the City of Love. Kazinform News Agency correspondent has prepared a list of golden love stories from this year's Games.

Kazakhstan’s Konstantin Malinovsky and Arina Altukhova

The world's best shooters competed for medals in the city of Chateauroux, meanwhile a Kazakhstani shooter was additionally struck by the Cupid's arrow. In a heartwarming turn of events, Konstantin Malinovsky, a first-time Olympian, decided to make his birthday even more memorable by popping the question to his beloved Arina Altukhova. Much to her astonishment, Arina gave him a quick look before responding with the most significant ‘yes’ of her life. The particularly memorable moment in Paris has taken the relationship between the Almaty athletes, which started three and a half years ago, to a whole new level. According to Konstantin, proposing at the Olympics had always been a dream of his.

Photo credit: Directorate of Sports Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Arina expressed her surprise, stating: “After our competition ended, we walked around the city. When we were in the park, I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw Konstantin on his knee with a ring. This will be a moment I will remember forever...”

Argentina’s Pablo Simonet and Maria Pilar Campoy

Argentina's handball star Pablo Simonet proposed to fellow Olympian and field hockey star Maria Pilar Campoy. Just ahead of the opening ceremony, Pablo got down on one knee, catching Maria completely by surprise. She said ‘yes’ amidst cheers from their teammates, marking the first marriage proposal at the Olympic Village. The couple, who have been together since 2015 and competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics, found the city of love to be the perfect place to take their relationship to the next level.

China’s Huang Ya Qiong and Li Yuchen

After winning gold in mixed doubles with her partner Zheng Siwei, China's badminton player Huang Ya Qiong was in for another surprise. Fellow team member Li Yuchen proposed to her right after their victory, leaving her in shock. "Thanks for making my day" she said in her social media post announcing the news to the fans.

USA’s Justin Best and Lainey Duncan

American rower Justin Best made history by bringing home Team USA’s first gold in rowing in 60 years. His victory on August 5th was followed by an equally memorable moment as he proposed to his girlfriend of nine years, Lainey Duncan. Surrounded by a sea of yellow roses, Justin chose Paris, Lainey’s favorite city, to ask for her hand in marriage.

“This is usually the point in the movie where the triumphant mid 2000's pop song builds and the credits start rolling. Thankfully instead, I get to spend the rest of my life with you and the show goes on." Justin shared in his Instagram.

USA’s Payton Otterdahl and Maddy Nilles

With the Eiffel Tower as their backdrop, U.S. shot putter Payton Otterdahl proposed to his girlfriend Maddy Nilles after placing fourth in the shot put competition on August 3rd. Payton, still riding high from his performance, shared photos of the proposal on Instagram, captioning them: "Meanwhile in the City of Love… I love you forever, Maddy Nilles!".

Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi and Chiara Bontempi

The story of high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi, serving as Italy’s flag bearer, is not one about a proposal, or is it? One thing is for sure: the ring is involved. The Olympian turned a potentially crushing moment into a romantic one when his wedding ring fell into the Seine during the opening ceremony.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, he apologized to his wife Chiara Bontempi and proposed they renew their vows, turning the mishap into a poetic gesture.

"It will stay forever in the riverbed of the city of love," he wrote. Chiara responded, "Only you can turn something similar into something romantic."

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis and Desire Inglander

Swedish pole vaulter Armand “Mondo” Duplantis, who is known for holding multiple world records, celebrated breaking his own world record (yet again) by rushing to his girlfriend, Desire Inglander. In a cinematic scene Armand kissed her passionately while the crowd cheered. Mondo made an historical mark at the Paris 2024 Olympics with a jump of 6.25 meters, however celebratory kiss stole the spotlight for the millions of people as the videos and pictures of it went viral on various social media platforms. Even if not taking into account the posts by the fans and media outlets, the two TikTok videos posted by Desire Inglander have now gained 93.6 million and 2.1 million views and counting.

France’s Alice Finot and Spanish triathlete Bruno Martínez Bargiela

One more unique celebration of the record was demonstrated by the French runner Alice Finot. She made headlines not only for breaking the European record for the 3,000m steeplechase but also for proposing to her boyfriend, Spanish triathlete Bruno Martínez Bargiela, immediately after her victory. In the heat of the moment, Alice used one of her Olympic pins as a makeshift ring. The crowd erupted in cheers as Bruno said an emphatic ‘yes’, and the couple sealed their engagement with a kiss.

French athlete Alice Finot, who broke the European record in women's 3,000-meter walking, proposed to her boyfriend after the race. 💍💕 pic.twitter.com/aGhtUqc469 — Tansu Yegen (@TansuYegen) August 7, 2024

Czechia’s Kateřina Siniaková and Tomáš Macháč

Czechia’s Kateřina Siniaková and Tomáš Macháč, once a couple, won gold in mixed doubles at Paris 2024, sparking interest in their personal story. The pair, who had split before the Games, celebrated their victory with an affectionate embrace and kiss on the court. During the press conference, their relationship status was questioned, leading Kateřina to cheekily say, “That’s our personal life,” while Tomáš added, “This is top secret.”