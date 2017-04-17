Gold price reaches 5-month peak

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The world prices for gold have reached the record maximum since early November 2016 because of rising North Korea political tension, Lenta.ru reports.

Last week the gold price went 2.5 per cent up. This growth for the week has become the most significant since June last year.

At 09:20 Moscow time, the price for gold has increased up to $1,289 per troy ounce or by 0.08pct as compared to to the level at the end of the previous trading session. Silver has also risen in price by 0.22pct trading at $18.55 an ounce.