Gold production in Kazakhstan grows by 13.9pct

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 77,196 kg of raw gold was produced in Kazakhstan from January to November 2017. It is 13.9 percent more than in the same period in 2016, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy, the volume of raw silver production amounted to 958,040 kg for the reporting period. It declined by 12.8 percent as compared to January-November last year.