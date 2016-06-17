EN
    19:08, 17 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Gold production increases in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan produced nearly 27.88 tons of unwrought, semi-manufactured and powder gold in January-May 2016, or 19.9 percent more than in the same period in 2015, the Kazakh Statistics Committee said.

    According to the committee, the fine gold production increased by 3.7 percent - up to 13.25 tons in Kazakhstan in January-May 2016.

    According to the Kazakh Statistics Committee, the production of unwrought, semi-manufactured and powder silver dropped by 1.9 percent up to 508.92 tons in Kazakhstan in January-May 2016. The fine silver production hit 507.84 tons in Kazakhstan, that is, 1.9 percent less than in January-May 2015.

    Kazakhstan produced 63.72 tons of unwrought, semi-manufactured and powder gold in 2015, or 26.6 percent more than in 2014.

    The production of unwrought, semi-manufactured and powder silver stood at 1,305 tons in Kazakhstan in 2015 or 32 percent more than in 2014, trend.az reports.

