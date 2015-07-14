Gold refinery of Astana to produce 25 tons of gold in 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On July 3, 2012, the start of construction of "Tau-Ken Altyn" LLP gold refinery was held in Astana in the territory of "Astana - New City" industrial park. On December 19, 2013, the refinery was commissioned with the participation of the Head of State.

The refinery project was designed in accordance with the best world practices in the refining of precious metals. The plant ensures complete environmental safety in processing low-quality raw materials with high impurity content, it also features highly purifying level of commercial products, high recovery and obtaining the finished product with purity of at least 99.99%.

As Deputy Director for Economic Affairs and Finance Zhanar Rakhimova noted, in 2014, the plant refined about 7 tons of gold, which was sold to the National Bank of Kazakhstan to replenish gold-exchange reserves. In 2015, the refinery plans to refine 10 tons of gold and 6 tons of silver. The plant's capacity will be 25 tons of gold and 50 tons of silver in 2019.

In total, the plant employs 74 people, 56 of them are engaged in production. Supply of raw materials for processing is carried out by 29 suppliers. 10 tons of finished products are generally produced out of 20 tons of raw materials. Raw materials are extracted in the territory of Kazakhstan, in Kostanai, Akbakai, Karaganda deposits and in East Kazakhstan region.

The weight of a gold bar is 12 kg and is worth 500 thousand dollars. Today, the plant has equipment that produces dimensional investment bars weighing from 100 g to 1 kg. It will be possible to sell gold and silver to the population in the nearest future.