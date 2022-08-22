EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:15, 22 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Golden equestrian jewelries unearthed in E Kazakhstan rgn

    None
    None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – Golden equestrian jewelries were discovered during archeological excavations in Kurchum district, East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A team of archeologists led by Zeinolla Samashev made a scientific discovery after finding golden equestrian jewelries during digging works at a mound in Kurchum district.

    It was found that the house was owned by a Saka tribe king. Though the mound was looted, two stashes remained intact. Metal stirrups depicting hunting scenes were dug up. The finds are on display in the museum in Ust-Kamenogorsk city.

    In addition, the archeologists recreated the image of a musician-warrior and ancient musical instruments, found in one of the mounds in the Eleke sazy valley, Tarbagataisk district.

    The region is to host an international forum Altai – the golden cradle of the Turkic world in September.


    Tags:
    History of Kazakhstan East Kazakhstan region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!