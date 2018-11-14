Golden Man on display in Istanbul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An exhibition Historical and cultural heritage of the Great Steppe, initiated by TURKSOY and Central State Museum of Kazakhstan, has been unveiled at the Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum in Istanbul, TURKSOY's press service reports.

Dignitaries of Kazakhstan and Turkey, connoisseurs of art attended its opening ceremony.



Addressing those gathered TURKSOY Secretary General Dyusen Kasseinov noted that this year the International Organization of Turkic Culture within its 25th anniversary holds large-scale events around the world to promote Turkic culture and art.



According to him, the unique exhibition unveiled at the world capital of arts and culture, will let people better know archeological, ethnographical, historical and cultural heritage of Kazakh people. The Golden Man that has uprooted stereotypes of the historical past of Turkic people and become the national symbol of Kazakhstan is also on display there.



The exhibition will last until December 9, 2018.

