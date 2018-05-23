Golden Man showcased in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM The Kazakh National Museum and National Museum of History of Azerbaijan unveiled jointly an exhibition The great steppe heritage: jewelry masterpieces in Baku in the framework of the The Golden Man's World Tour international project.

It features the cultural heritage of the Eurasian steppe of the early Iron Age. Its highlight is the Golden Man, a Scythian warrior from about the VII-III century BC that was found in 1969 in a Scythian tomb about 60 km east of Almaty, Issyk. It is made of more than 4,000 separate gold pieces, many of them finely worked with animal motifs, and has a 70 cm-high headdress bearing skyward-pointing arrows, a pair of snarling snow leopards and a two-headed winged mythical beast. The Golden Man has become modern Kazakhstan's favorite national symbol.



Jewelry articles made by ancient masters of the XIX-mid XX centuries are also on display to reflect identity of the steppe cultural heritage of Eurasia.



The exhibition is to last until July 1, 2018. In 2018-2021 the exhibition will be showcased in Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Austria, France, Russia and the U.S.

