“Golden Man” stopped by Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - As part of the international project "The Golden Man's World Tour" carried out under the auspices of the Rukhani Janghyru (Spiritual Revival) program the Moscow exhibition has presented a unique piece of the ancient steppe heritage, Kazinform reports.

The unique and valuable as per all historical standards the Sak warrior known as a symbol of the Republic of Kazakhstan is standing in his complete outfit at the exhibition titled Great Steppe Heritage: Masterpieces of Jewelry Art arranged at the All-Russian Museum of Decorative, Applied and People's Art.

Among the items of the Kazakh National Museum are jewelry articles made by ancient masters which assert universal ideas of beauty and a unique gold collection dated VII-ІІІ BC and women's silver collection which consists of 170 items of the XIX-XX centuries.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan in Russia Imangali Tasmagambetov noted that the presented artefacts are unique and represent the zoomorphic style of the Scythian culture which is characterized by grace, elaboration and, most importantly, a storyline.

"It is a big honor for us to welcome you at this exhibition. This exhibition is unique, because the Yssyk burial mound complex and the Golden Man are the most essential historical and cultural monuments of the country. The territory of Kazakhstan in present days is the space where starting from the 8th century BC the Scythian culture emerged and evolved. The Scythians left very rich historical heritage. However, inexorable time has allowed to preserve only a few of these artefacts. The Golden Man was found consisting of 4 thousand gold items and it is only one of the lateral burials of the Yssyk complex", the Ambassador said.

First Deputy Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation Vladimir Aristarkhov noted that the Moscow exhibition is the first in the Golden Man's Would Tour.

"The cultural exchange and cooperation with the CIS countries is a priority of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation. It is a big honor for us that Moscow is hosting the first exhibition of the Golden Man tour around the world museums. The finding of the Golden Man is the largest event in the archeology of the XX century. To exhibit the Golden Man is a great event in culture, archeology and modern science", he said.

Vladimir Aristarkhov expressed confidence that the exhibition will be an unforgettable event in the cultural life of Moscow, Russia and the whole world.

"It is a big joy for me to be present in this meaningful event. The fact that the world journey of the Golden Man begins with Moscow is rejoicing", Special Representative of the Russian Federation President for international cultural cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoi added.

Director of the National Museum of Kazakhstan Leonid Kochetov noted that culture and art are supposed to make nations closer.

"Kazakhstan and Russia are related by a deep historical commonness. This exhibition is paving the way to further successful bilateral cooperation in museum industry and culture as whole," said Director of the Kazakh National Museum.

The exhibition will continue till May 13. The route of the Golden Man journey includes East Asia (Japan and Korea), Europe (Austria and France), the CIS and the USA. The purpose of the exhibition is to familiarize the world with a rich cultural heritage of the Great Steppe.