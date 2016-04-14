EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:17, 14 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Golden State Warriors: 73rd win breaks Chicago Bulls' NBA record

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Golden State Warriors have made NBA history with a record 73 wins in a season by beating Memphis Grizzlies.

    The 125-104 win in Oakland means the defending champions surpassed the previous record of 72 set by Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls in 1995-96.

    Steph Curry also became the first to net more than 400 three-pointers in a season, taking his tally to 402.

    Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who played for the 1996 Bulls team, said: "I never thought anyone would break it."

    Kazinform refers to BBC.com 

    Tags:
    Sport World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!