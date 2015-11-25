EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:14, 25 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Golden State Warriors extend unbeaten run to set NBA record

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Golden State Warriors have set a record for the longest unbeaten start to an NBA season with a convincing victory over the LA Lakers.

    The Warriors' 111-77 victory on Tuesday extended their perfect start to 16 consecutive wins.

    It means the Warriors have broken the record they previously shared with the 1993-94 Houston Rockets and 1948-49 Washington Capitals.

    Reigning Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry starred in scoring 24 points.

    The Warriors will now seek to surpass the record of 33 consecutive victories during a regular NBA season, set by the 1972 Lakers.

    For more information go to BBC.com

    Tags:
    Sport World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!