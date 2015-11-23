Golden State Warriors go 15-0 and tie best start in NBA history

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Klay Thompson scored 21 points and the Golden State Warriors tied the best start in NBA history, beating the Denver Nuggets 118-105 on Sunday night to move to 15-0.

Golden State matches the start of the 1948-49 Washington Capitols and the 93-94 Houston Rockets. The Warriors can break the record Tuesday at home against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors also surpassed the 57-58 Boston Celtics for the best start by a defending champion.

Thompson hit a three-pointer with 2:08 remaining in the second quarter and Golden State never trailed again. The reserves built up a sizeable lead and allowed Stephen Curry to rest the entire fourth quarter. He had 19 points, the first time this season Curry didn't reach 20.

Darrell Arthur had 21 points for the Nuggets, who've lost three straight. Kenneth Faried was sidelined by a sprained left ankle.

Harrison Barnes scored seven of his 17 points in the third quarter to allow the Warriors to gain some separation. This was the way things went for the Warriors in the third: Festus Ezeli missed a wide-open dunk and it clanged straight to Curry, who drained a three-pointer.

When the Warriors played in Denver last March, they rested Curry & Co. That didn't sit well with fans who were expecting to see the sharp-shooting guard.

Resting wasn't an option this time. Not so close to an NBA record.

"Whether or not we get it, it really doesn't affect our ultimate goal of trying to win a championship," said interim coach Luke Walton, who picked up a technical in the third quarter. "It would be something nice to get along the way."

Photograph: David Zalubowski/AP