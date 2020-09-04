Golden treasure unearthed in E Kazakhstan

TARBAGATAI DISTRICT. KAZINFORM Another sensational discovery is made in the Yleke Sazy valley in Tarbagatai district, the regional information centre reports.

A group of scientists of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University led by archeologist and professor Abdesh Tileubayev unearthed artifacts containing Saki ruler’s horse harness decorations. Its presentation was held at the regional local history museum.

There were found 85 golden pieces, probably, the fragments of the main horse harness dated to the V-IV centuries B.C. Some of them are quite unique.

All the pieces are very beautiful and made very carefully. Most of the horse harness fragments are made of thick gold sheet, and thick foil.

Besides, the bronze and gold-casting smithy was found 50 m away from the burial mound.