Golden Warrior from Atyrau Museum to be showcased in St. Petersburg

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The Golden Warrior from Atyrau-based Museum of Local History will be showcased at the State Museum of the History of Saint Petersburg, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As per the Agreement signed with the State Museum of the History of Saint Petersburg, the Golden Warrior will be exhibited at the Commandant's House of Peter and Paul Fortress for 20 days, Director of Atyrau Museum of Local History Rashida Kharipova says.

The Golden Man who is believed to be a leader of a Sarmat tribe (II century AD) and lived in the Pre-Caspian area was discovered during the excavation of the Araltyube burial mound 20 years ago.

The man was called the Golden Warrior for numerous precious metal decorations, such as a staff with a golden griffon, a sword, a dagger and a quiver with arrow-heads. The residents of Saint Petersburg will be able to get familiarized with the exhibits of the Museum and with a rich history of the region where more than a hundred of burial mounds are concentrated.

A memorandum of cooperation between the two museums will be signed as part of the exhibition.