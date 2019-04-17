Goldman Sachs is among shareholders of Kaspi.kz

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kaspi.kz is the biggest player in the e-commerce market, e-payments and financial services in Kazakhstan. Recently, Bloomberg have reported on several important developments which happened at Kazpi.kz, Kazinform reports.

Kaspi.kz has issued the global depository receipts (GDR) which are backed by ordinary shares of Kaspi.kz.

It turns out that the Kaspi.kz also has Goldman Sachs, a leading global investment bank, as one of its shareholders. CEO of Kaspi.kz Mikhail Lomtadze says: "Goldman Sachs is one of the world's most prestigious investment banks and owns 4% of Kaspi.kz's shares. During the last meeting of the shareholders we also expanded the Board of Directors of our company to 6 members, 3 of which are independent. Our new directors are professionals with extensive international experience in e-commerce, marketing and finance. The reputable investment bank among our shareholders and professional Board of Directors reinforce our company's uncompromised commitment to the highest corporate governance standards in accordance with the best global practices".

It was reported by Bloomberg that Mr. Kairat Satybaldy is no longer a shareholder in the company.

"I acquired a stake in Kaspi.kz in 2015 and it has become one of my most successful financial investments," said Mr. Kairat Satybaldy. "My investment strategy is to invest for 3 years on average. Last year I fully exited from Kaspi.kz selling my stake to the company and other shareholders. Kaspi is run by highly professional management team which always sets and achieves ambitious goals. I am glad I was a part of such a successful company".

Mr. Satybaldy added that in accordance with his personal beliefs, he was not planning to invest into any other financial services company and intended to focus on other industries, including telecommunications.

Although Kaspi.kz declined to comment on timing of its public listing on international markets, undoubtfully it will be the major event for Kazakhstan.