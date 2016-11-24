Golovkin 2nd in ESPN P4P rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - ESPN has released the updated rankings of the best pound-for-pound boxers in November 2016, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Nicaraguan boxer Roman Gonzalez tops the rankings.



Coming in at №2 is undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin.



Despite sustaining loss from Andre Ward in a six-round fight and losing his three light heavyweight titles, Russian Servey Kovalev was ranked third.

ESPN put Ward on the 4th spot. Terence Crawford rounded out the top five.