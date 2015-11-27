EN
    10:13, 27 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Golovkin&#39;s beatable, he has Olympic silver - J. DeGale

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 29-year-old British boxer, IBF title holder and Olympic champion, James DeGale told that Gennady Golovkin is beatable, the Gennady GGG Golovkin VKontakte social network account informs referring to Boxingnewsonline.com.

    "I'm willing to fight anyone. If they say Gennady Golovkin, why not? I'd rather he came up to super-middle, I don't think he's big, he's 173 cm (correction: 179 cm). He hits extremely hard, he cuts off the ring very well. But I'm telling you, he got beaten before in the amateurs. He's got Olympic silver... Trust me, he's beatable," James DeGale told to Boxingnewsonline.com.

    He also hinted that he would be willing to shed a few pounds to make that fight at a catch-weight. "As an amateur I made 75 kilos on the morning of the fight," James noted.

