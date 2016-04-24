EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:54, 24 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Golovkin&#39;s fans ready to support boxer in LA

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin (34-0, 31 KOs) and Dominic Wade (18-0, 12 KOs) middleweight showdown is minutes away in Los Angeles, California, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Golovkin's fans from Kazakhstan have already flooded The Forum in Inglewood and are ready to support Triple G.
    null
    null
    Earlier it was reported that GGG will earn at least $2 million, whereas his opponent will take home $500,000. The much-anticipated fight will take place at The Forum and will be aired live by Kazakhstan TV Channel starting at 7:00 a.m. Astana time on April 24.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!