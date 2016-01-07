ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler has a preliminary reservation of Forum Arena in Los Angeles as an option for holding a boxing event on April 23, Sports.kz informs referring to boxing writer for ESPN Dan Rafael.

Last year, Gennady Golovkin and Willie Monroe Jr. fought in that arena that can hold 17500 people. Then, GGG won by a TKO in the sixth round.

As earlier reported, T. Loeffler reserved Madison Square Garden in New York, but the UFC also plans to hold its fighting event on the same day, which could become an obstacle.