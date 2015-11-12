EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:00, 12 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Golovkin&#39;s next potential opponent to retire in a year

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBC champion Miguel Cotto (40-4, 33 KO) told that the scheduled for November 21 fight against Saul Alvarez (45-1-1, 32 KO) would one of the last fights in his career, Sports.kz reports.

    "Boxing is all I can do in this life. I do it for my fans and my family. I told that I would retire when I turn 30. I am 35 now and I am not going to stay in this sport for any longer than one year," Miguel Cotto said.

    As earlier reported, the winner of the Cotto-Alvarez fight will have to have a title defense against Golovkin.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!