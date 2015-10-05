EN
    09:46, 05 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Golovkin&#39;s portrait in ‘The Summit’ training room in California

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin's portrait is painted on the wall of the training room "The Summit" under Big Bear in California, USA.

    "Amazing piece. Respect forallinboxing #AIB #GGG #kazakhstan," GGG's Twitter account says. "ThanksGGGBoxingabelthesummit for letting put this piece in The Summit - andHBOboxing of course #AIB," allinboxing tweeted. In addition, Golovkin has shared his video "100% ready!".

