ASTANA. KAZINFORM American expert Tom Loeffler says that middleweight fighter Dominic Wade can be a big threat to Gennady Golovkin, Kazinform refers to Sportbox.ru.

"In case of victory over Golovkin, Wade will be recognized the world's best middleweight fighter. We have seen bookmakers' coefficients. Prior to this we saw how Vladimir Klitschko was defeated by a non-beaten young and ambitious Tyson Fury, who had been predicted to lose. As a result, we saw how everything can change unexpectedly. As Gennady says, it is boxing. You cannot be sure of what can happen," Loeffler said.

Recall, that Golovkin-Wade bout is scheduled for April 23, 2016 in a suburb of Los-Angeles.