EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:40, 24 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Golovkin&#39;s team presented video dedicated to fight against Lemieux

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The team of the WBA, IBO and WBC (Interim) champion Gennady Golovkin (33-0, 30 KO) presented a video dedicated to the fight Gennady scheduled to have against Canadian boxer, IBF title holder, David Lemieux this October.

    Golovkin and Lemieux will square off at Madison Square Garden on October 17. WBC (Super), IBF, IBO and WBC (Interim) titled will be at stake. The fight will be broadcast live on HBC on PPV. Kazakhstan TV channel will broadcast the fight live, Vesti.kz informs.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!