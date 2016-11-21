Golovkin 3rd in BoxRec.com P4P rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - BoxRec.com has updated its pound-for-pound rankings after the Andre-Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev showdown, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez dominates the rankings. Coming in second is Filipino Manny Pacquiao.

Undefeated middleweight champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin is ranked third.

After beating the Russian Kovalev, Andre Ward jumped nine spots up and is now placed 9th in the rankings. As for Kovalev, he slid four spots down to №10.