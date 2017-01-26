Golovkin 4th in WBN's P4P rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Worldboxingnews.net published the updated rankings of the world's best boxers regardless of their weight category, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

American Andre Ward topped the rankings elbowing aside Filipino Manny Pacquiao. Coming in third is Nicaraguan boxer Roman Gonzalez.



Undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin was ranked fourth in the P4P rankings.



American professional boxer Terence Crawford rounded out the top 5.



Vasyl Lomachenko, Sergey Kovalev, Saul Alvarez and other boxers also made it into the top 10.