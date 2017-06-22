Golovkin admits fight with Canelo may be the last one

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Undefeated WBC, WBA, IBO and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan doesn't rule out the possibility the fight with Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez will be the last one in his professional career, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

"Maybe after this fight, I'm finished. Maybe not. I feel very good. Okay I'm 35 but I feel like I'm 25. But this is boxing, not soccer, it's not a game, this is a fight and every fight is very difficult," Golovkin was quoted as saying by Boxingscene.com.