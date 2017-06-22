EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:35, 22 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Golovkin admits fight with Canelo may be the last one

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Undefeated WBC, WBA, IBO and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan doesn't rule out the possibility the fight with Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez will be the last one in his professional career, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    "Maybe after this fight, I'm finished. Maybe not. I feel very good. Okay I'm 35 but I feel like I'm 25. But this is boxing, not soccer, it's not a game, this is a fight and every fight is very difficult," Golovkin was quoted as saying by Boxingscene.com.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!