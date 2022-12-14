EN
    08:28, 14 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Golovkin, Alimkhanuly ranked among world's 100 best pound-for-pound boxers

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM ESPN TV channel has compiled the world’s Top-100 pound-for-pound best boxers, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    The list includes two world’s middleweight champions from Kazakhstan – WBA Super/IBF/IBO Gennady Golovkin (42-2-1, 37KO) and WBO champion Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (13-0, 8KO).

    40-year-old Golovkin stands 21st in the ranking, and 29-year-old Alimkhanuly is 90th.

    World absolute bantamweight champion, Japanese fighter Naoya Inoue (24-0, 21KO) tops the ranking.


    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
