Golovkin, Alvarez arrive in Law Vegas ahead of rematch

LAS VEGAS. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez both have arrived in the MGM Grand in Las Vegas ahead of their much-anticipated showdown this coming Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

The rematch is set to be held at the T-Mobile Arena on September 15. The Kazakhstani and Mexican boxers will vie for WBC and WBA middleweight titles.



The first bout held at the T-Mobile Arena a year ago ended in a controversial draw.























