Golovkin, Alvarez come face-to-face at weigh-in

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin faced his rival Saul Alvarez during the weigh-in ceremony at T-Mobile Arena ahead of their rematch this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The atmosphere at the weigh-in ceremony was very heated. In fact, Golovkin and Alvarez didn't go face-to-face too long because their teams had to separate them.

It should be noted that Golovkin weighed 159 ½ pounds, while Alvarez got 159 ¼ pounds on the scale.

Their first fight in September last year ended in a controversial draw. Then, Alzarez got a six-month suspension for testing positive for chelbuterol.



