EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:58, 28 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Golovkin-Alvarez fight among top ten fights of 2016

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - BoxingNews Magazine compiled the top ten fights for 2016, Sports.kz informs.

    The Golovkin-Alvarez fight is ranked higher than all the other options and leads the way.

    "Golovkin played an important role in 2015 and has all the chances to become one of the most feared and powerful boxers regardless of the weight class. However, Mexican Saul Alvarez, who recently had his best victory in his career over Miguel Cotto, is a boxer who can help to create a super fight if he agrees to fight GGG," BoxingNews writes.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!