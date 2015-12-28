Golovkin-Alvarez fight among top ten fights of 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - BoxingNews Magazine compiled the top ten fights for 2016, Sports.kz informs.

The Golovkin-Alvarez fight is ranked higher than all the other options and leads the way.

"Golovkin played an important role in 2015 and has all the chances to become one of the most feared and powerful boxers regardless of the weight class. However, Mexican Saul Alvarez, who recently had his best victory in his career over Miguel Cotto, is a boxer who can help to create a super fight if he agrees to fight GGG," BoxingNews writes.