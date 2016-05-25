Golovkin-Alvarez fight talks stalled

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Promoter of Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler told about the state of the talks with the team of Saul Alvarez in his interview to Worldboxingnews.net.

"I can confirm that after Golden Boy Promotions informed the WBC that they were ready to vacate the title there was no additional information. However, we still hope that the fight with Canelo will take place. We are open to talks, everything depends on Canelo team," Loeffler said.

It was earlier informed that Golovkin and Alvarez can have a fight on September 17, but the Mexican decided to vacate the title without fighting. Now, Danny Jacobs or Chris Eubank Jr. are considered to be the next opponent of GGG this September.