TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:27, 14 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Golovkin, Alvarez hold final press conference, face-off in Las Vegas

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) held a final press conference and face-off in Las Vegas before their upcoming bout on September 16, Sports.kz reports.

    As it was reported, the fight will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo's RING middleweight championship and Golovkin's WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight titles will be on the line in their clash in two days.

