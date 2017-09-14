Golovkin, Alvarez hold final press conference, face-off in Las Vegas

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) held a final press conference and face-off in Las Vegas before their upcoming bout on September 16, Sports.kz reports.

As it was reported, the fight will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo's RING middleweight championship and Golovkin's WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight titles will be on the line in their clash in two days.