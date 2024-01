ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to ESPN's commentator Dan Raphael, it is possible that the fight between Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez will be shown in American cinemas, Sports.kz reports.

"I think it's possible. However, there is no official announcements yet," the journalist wrote.

The fight between GGG and Canelo will take place on September 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.