    11:59, 23 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Golovkin-Alvarez PPV sales might bring over $1 mln

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gennady Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler expects GGG-Canelo buys to reach at least $1 million, Sports.kz reports.

    The official results have not been announced yet, however, it is expected that GGG-Canelo pay-per-view sales will exceed those of Alvarez-Chavez. Tom Loeffler noted that good PPV sales would help reach more favorable terms for a future rematch.

    As it was reported, Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin-Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez fight that took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 16 ended in a very unexpected split draw.

