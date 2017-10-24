Golovkin-Alvarez rematch may take place in May

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Negotiations about Golovkin-Alvarez rematch are close to completion, GGG's trainer Abel Sanchez told Boxingscene.com, Sports.kz refers to boxingscene.com.

"Gennady is definitely not fighting in December or this year in fact. Both sides (Golden Boy Promotions and K2 Promotions) have been in negotiations and they spoke as recently as this past Tuesday at the Cotto press conference. I believe they are going to meet this week. I think it's close. If it is in May, obviously no one's going to fight in between. It's too important of a fight to getting someone hurt or cut. May the 5th is perfect for me," he said.