Golovkin among potential opponents for T. Bradley

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin is among the potential opponents for WBO title holder 32-year-old Timothy Bradley for his next fight, Vesti.kz reports.

Last weekend, the 32-year-old American successfully defended his title against former world champion American Brandon Rios by a KO in the ninth round.

The list of potential opponents for Bradley was compiled by sports portal Bleacherreport. Before, Timothy Bradley said that he was ready to fight G. Golovkin, who was ranked sixth on the list of Bleacherreport.

"Bradley is one of the most famous boxers among those who said would fight GGG. So, we could discuss it. Bradley already beat Pacquiao and Marquez, who, in turn, beat Pacquiao. His name is globally recognized," promoter of G. Golovkin Tom Loeffler said.

Besides Golovkin, Bleacherreport included Juan Marquez, Amir Khan, Danny Garcia, Kell Brook, Keith Thurman and Manny Pacquiao into the list.