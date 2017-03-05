Golovkin among TOP-5 of BoxNation's rating

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - BoxNation.com has published its list of the best active undefeated boxers, based on the number of professional fights, Sports.kz reports.

Kazakh middleweight with 33 KO's is ranked fourth. BoxNation named Golovkin's victory over Lemieux his best, and fight with Kassim Ouma the closest.

Gennady Golovkin is set to step back into the boxing ring on March 18th to fight Daniel Jacobs at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Complete rating is as follows:

1. Roman Gonzalez (46-0)

2. Wanheng Menayothin (45-0)

3. Deontay Wilder (38-0)

4. Gennady Golovkin (36-0)

5. Mikey Garcia (36-0)

6. Gilberto Ramirez (34-0)

7. Danny Garcia (33-0)

8. Terry Flanagan (32-0).