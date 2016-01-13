EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:19, 13 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Golovkin and Alvarez capture WBC Fighter for 2015 awards

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Boxing Council has awarded Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez the titles "Champion for 2015", according to sports.kz.

    Gennady Golovkin is a Kazakhstani professional boxer and the current, unified WBA (Super), IBF, interim WBC, and IBO middleweight champion. BoxRec currently ranks him as the world's number one middleweight, and number two pound for pound. He is also ranked as the third best boxer in the world by The Ring magazine.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!