Golovkin and Ramirez may fight in 1H of 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum says that Kazakhstani undefeated champion Gennady Golovkin and Mexican boxer Gilberto Ramirez may meet in the ring in the first half of 2017, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Ramirez has a hand injury. We hope we'll have him back in the ring no later than January in a big fight. And if he's successful, I would love to match him with Triple G," Arum said in an interview with Fighthype.com, adding that the fight may be arranged in the first six months of 2017 and that Ramirez can beat Golovkin.



Gilberto Ramirez is a Mexican professional boxer who currently holds the WBO super middleweight title.



Gennady Golovkin is believed to fight WBA (Regular) middleweight Daniel Jacobs on December 10 at Barclays Center in New York.