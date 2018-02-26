Golovkin announces first press conference with Alvarez

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin, world champion holding WBA, WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles, has invited his fans to the official press conference before the fight with Alvarez, SPORTINFORM reports.

"I'm looking forward to seeing you all at LA Live on Tuesday! Thank you for all your support!", he posted on his Instagram.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan's boxer with meet with Mexican Saul Alvarez on May 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The first press conference will take place in Los Angeles on February 27 (morning of February 28 Astana time).

Фото: sport.inform.kz