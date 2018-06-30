Golovkin announces start of ticket pre-sale for rematch vs Canelo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin, the WBA, WBC, and IBO middleweight champion, announced the pre-sale of tickets for the rematch vs. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to be held September 15, reports Sports.kz.

"Ticket Pre-Sale begins tomorrow at 10am PST [11 pm Astana time]. Make sure to use Promo Code: GGG," the boxer posted on Instagram, sharing the ticket pre-sale link.

The Canelo Álvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin II boxing event will start September 15, 2018, 5 pm Las Vegas time (September 16, 6:00 am Astana time). In the rematch, GGG and Canelo will fight for the WBA, WBC and IBO middleweight championship titles, which belong to the Kazakh fighter.