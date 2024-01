ASTANA. KAZINFORM World middleweight WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO champion Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) shared a photo from the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Sports.kz reports.

Golovkin, his trainer Abel Sanchez and promoter Tom Loeffler, are expected to answer journalists' questions ahead of the upcoming fight with Mexican Saul Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) ) on September 16.