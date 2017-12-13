Golovkin awarded Honorary Citizenship of Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Gennady Golovkin has been awarded Honorary Citizenship of Karaganda Region as the way to recognize his merits, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the 13th session of Karaganda's maslikhat, deputies unanimously supported the idea to give Honorary Citizenship to the undefeated champion.

Honorary Citizenship is awarded to recognize the long-term activity of citizens, their abilities, and initiatives and is intended to increase their engagement in public life, encourage their efforts in the economic and social development of the region, as well as to educate the younger generation in the spirit of Kazakhstani patriotism, responsible attitude towards work and strengthen of friendship between different ethnic groups.

Gennady Golovkin is an undefeated Kazakh professional boxer. He currently holds the unified WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles.