EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 11 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Golovkin back in BoxRec’s top-3 P4P rankings

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The updated pound-for-pound professional boxing rankings are now available at BoxRec.com, Sports.kz reports.

    Topping the rankings are British Tyson Fury, American Errol Spence Jr., and Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin.

    Americans Deontay Wilder and Terence Crawford are 4th and 5th, respectively. British Anthony Joshua is 6th, and Filipino Manny Pacquiao - 7th.

    The rankings also include Russians Alexander Povetkin (8th) and Sergey Kovalev (9th) as well as American Shawn Porter (10th).

    Mexican Canelo Álvarez is not included in the rankings.


    Tags:
    Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!