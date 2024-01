ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HBO Boxing has offered Twitter users to choose the world's best pound-for-pound boxer, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

38% of pollees voted for Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin. American Andre Ward and Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko won 30% and 21% respectively. 11% of Twitter users picked ‘Other' option.



11, 237 Twitter users took part in the poll.