Golovkin becomes the face of 1st Global Boxing Forum in Sochi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBC, WBA (Super), IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan has become the face of the 1st Global Boxing Forum in the Russian city of Sochi, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation's press service.

Additionally, the Kazakh boxer was named the Boxer of the Year. His trainer Abel Sanchez was honored with the title Trainer of the Year.

In attendance at the forum were President of the Asian Boxing Confederation Serik Konakbayev, Executive Director of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation Bekzhan Bektenov and Olympic champion Bakhtiyar Artayev.



Referees' seminars, workshops for heads of international professional boxing organizations, roundtables with Olympic champions are to be held within the framework of the forum.







On February 2, participants of the forum will discuss the possibility of rapprochement of amateur and professional boxing. The Kazakhstani and Russian Boxing Federations are of one mind that amateur boxing should be less dependent on public financing.



"Olympic boxing as well as professional one has a huge army of fans and commercial potential," Executive Director of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation Bekzhan Bektenov noted. "Our goal is to reveal this potential and bring amateurs and professionals closer. I think through joint efforts we can achieve that in the nearest future. The AIBA has already made the first steps."



The forum will run through February 4. Russian Murat Gassiev vs Cuban Yunier Dortisoc face-off will crown the forum on Saturday.



