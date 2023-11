ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, WBC, IBO and IBF champion in the middleweight division Gennady Golovkin began training for his fight against Kell Brook, Boxingnews.com informs.

G. Golovkin will train in California under the supervision of his trainer Abel Sanchez.

The fight is scheduled to take place in London on September 10.

Tickets for the fight are already sold out.